You Aren’t Listening to Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins is a leader for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but knowing that his time in the spotlight is brief, he’s making sure he’s a leader off the field, too. He recently sat down with VICE Sports to speak about why he wants to make sure all Americans are active participants as they see their communities plagued by social injustice, inequality in youth education, and a racist criminal justice system, among other issues nationwide.

It’s not just about protesting. “We all vote and we’re all accountable for who we vote for and what that person stands for. If we don’t start taking part in that process and demanding what we want to see as a country, then we are part of the problem.”