You Call It ‘Dinoblade’, I’ll Be Calling It ‘Dinosaur May Cry’ – This Goofy Concept Is Exactly Why Video Games Rock

It all started as a meme. Now, they’re living the dream. Dinoblade, a game all about dinosaurs with swords, is exactly my speed. I love everything about this concept, and ever since seeing Jean Nguyen post an animation of a Spinosaurus doing a combo with a great sword, I had hoped that it would eventually turn into something beyond practice. Finally, revealed at the Six One Indie Showcase, Dinoblade got its moment in the spotlight. The show closer. The “Dream Game”, according to the hosts. This is what video games are all about.

‘Dinoblade’ Could Only Be Created on the Indie Scene, Which Is Why I’m Thankful It Exists

The whole concept of Dinoblade is something that makes the eternal child inside of me scream in utter joy. Cool dinosaurs, combo-based combat, and a heavy metal soundtrack that is going to blow out my eardrums if I play it too loudly. Everything that I need to make a video game feels all the more exciting. Do I think that Dinoblade is going to be stylish and exciting? One hundred percent, I do. Do I think there’s going to be an emotional, overarching narrative that is going to have me bawling by the end? I don’t think so, but I would love to be proven wrong on that end. Either way, we all know that this is going to be peak cinema.

But Dinoblade is also the perfect argument for why Indie Games are incredibly important. They’re places where incredibly creative people, like Jean and Randy Nguyen, can put one of the most asinine ideas down into the halls of history. We would never see a Triple-A company try to create something like this, and I’m glad that they won’t. It gives smaller developers a chance to thrive and succeed in an increasingly wild landscape.

I already know that I’m going to make Dinoblade my whole personality when it comes out, so I figured I should get that out there now. With games like this and PALEOPHAGE set to release soon, there’s never been a better time to be a fan of dinosaur games.