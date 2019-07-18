You Can Airbnb an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile This Summer, If That’s Your Thing

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has its own iPhone app—because of course it does—which features a virtual reality-ish video that’ll give you a taste of what it’s like to step inside America’s premier nitrate-free, semi-erect sausage vehicle. In the vid, two of Oscar Mayer’s own Hotdoggers open the Weinermobile’s doors and invite you to fasten your “meatbelt,” ride “shotbun,” and endure at least a half-dozen more hot dog-related dad jokes as you ride down a scenic highway.

And if you thought that was the closest that you’d ever get to sitting on the Wienermobile’s ketchup and mustard colored upholstery, then you’ll be downright delighted to learn that Oscar Mayer is turning one of its six Wienermobiles into an ultra-temporary Airbnb.

Videos by VICE

“Hot dog lovers, we’re calling you home. For one night only, you can have the opportunity to eat hot dogs, dream of hot dogs, and yes, live in a hot dog, with an overnight stay in the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile,” the company wrote in its Airbnb listing. “For the first time ever, your wildest hot dog dreams can come true with a stay in our 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.”

But don’t start packing an overnight bag yet: the Wienermobile will only be available for August 1, 2, or 3, and each guest is limited to one night inside that iconic fiberglass casing. Although the exact location hasn’t been released, the Wienermobile will be parked somewhere near downtown Chicago, because as NBC Chicago points out, its Airbnb-ability coincides with the annual Lollapalooza festival. (And yes, the Weinermobile will remain parked all weekend. You’re not getting a ride, even if you’ve been meatbelted in all morning).

The Wienermobile is priced at $136 per night, and that includes a fridge full of Oscar Mayer hot dogs and everything you’ll need to assemble some Chicago-style dogs; a branded roller grill that you get to keep; and a welcome kit filled with “hot dog-inspired accessories” that you’ll probably end up leaving behind. What the Wienermobile doesn’t include is a toilet, although the Airbnb listing promises that one will be available in “an adjacent outdoor space,” which is exactly what you want after a full day of drinking festival beer and eating free hot dogs.

Oscar Mayer will release those three reservations at various times on Wednesday, July 24, so be prepared to frantically refresh that listing all day. If you don’t get to stay in the Wienermobile—and most of you won’t—you can always download that iPhone app, grill a couple of hot dogs, and use the bathroom outside. There, you’ve saved $136.