You Can Buy a Mini-Village Made of Junk for $269,000

This New York artist is selling his off-the-grid “fantastical” mini village in the Catskills for $269K.

Matt Bua first purchased the 27-acre plot of land nearly 20 years ago, when he was still living in Brooklyn. Since then, he and his friends have worked together for decades to create a mini village of over 30 DIY structures using upcycled scrap materials.

In 2023, Bua told The Post, “What’s better than being able to build all these fun little buildings out of different materials, learning along the way?” This had been a long-term dream of his—even long before he found the plot of land.

Now, after pouring his heart and soul into the project for nearly 20 years, Bua is officially ready to sell it.

“I think for him, it’s just time,” said real estate agent Angela Lanuto of Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, who listed the property earlier this month.

“I think the stars aligned, and the energy was right, and he meditated on it and was like, ‘You know what, I feel it’s ready to go to that next level with somebody else,’” she added.

As for buyers, well, “Not only are you getting two parcels of land, but you’re also getting what this artist did over an accumulation of over 20 years,” Lanuto said. “20 years of creating this magical living structure.”

Deeming it “a little village under the trees,” Lanuto said the retreat includes replicas of a church and a library. Several individuals have already expressed interest in purchasing the retreat.

“They’ve been following Matt’s work, and they are interested in being a part of what he’s done and taking over the stewardship of it,” Lanuto said.

However, seeing as the buildings were made from scraps and are located in the middle of the wilderness, “If somebody wanted to live in those buildings, they would then have to go to the town of Catskill and get the proper permits and do that,” Lanuto said.