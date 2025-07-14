You Can Buy a Solid State Drive That Self Destructs in an Emergency

The world is a scary place, and the more of our lives that we place into the hands of connected devices, the more the word “security” begins to mean more than a home security system and sturdy deadbolt.

Cyber criminals and data snoops can do loads of damage in such covert ways that’d make even the world’s best home burglar blush out of envy. Somebody could make off with your device physically to crack it later, sure, but they could also access it remotely. And it’s what’s on the data drives that’s what’s really valuable, more than the hardware.

If you’ve got loads of highly sensitive data, say, for business use, and would rather see it destroyed than fall into the wrongs hands (you do have your data backed up in multiple places, right?), then the Taiwanese firm TeamGroup’s latest internal solid state drive has got a fresh product launch for you.

It doesn't look all that dramatic, though – credit: teamgroup inc.

Once you hold down (for 5-10 seconds) the red button that comes with the P250Q Self-Destruct SSD (solid state drive), that’s it. The self-destruction process can’t be stopped. It’ll be physically destroyed. There’s no recovery system or later reuse of the drive.

The P250Q uses a high-voltage spike to destroy itself, rendering thieves incapable of trying to salvage data from it, even if they possess the drive. And even if power is interrupted mid-wipe, the drive will automatically resume its self-destruction as soon as it’s reconnected to a power source.

There’s no word on pricing yet, as it’s aimed more at industrial users than the particularly data-protective casual user. Nor could I find a US retailer currently selling the P250Q. But if you’re committed enough to consider installing a self-destructing SSD, then inquiring with TeamGroup about where to buy one is certainly within your grasp.