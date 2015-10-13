​You Can Buy Basic Channel’s Studio Mixer On eBay

For many techno fans, there is no piece of studio equipment that created more of our cherished memories than this original mixing desk owned by Moritz Von Oswald (aka Basic Channel, Maurizio, Rhythm & Sound), which is currently up on eBay for a mere €17,500.

The 24-channel (12 stereo) mixer made by Speck Electronics features several modifications made specifically by Von Oswald, including expanded EQs and easily accessible input patch bays. It also includes additional 16-channels of mono and 16 of stereo.

In the words of Detroit techno hardliner Claude Young, who alerted us to this find, “You still will never sound like Maurizio / Basic Channel / Rhythm & Sound.” But that doesn’t mean this isn’t a high-quality techno artifact that will hopefully continue to be put to good use.