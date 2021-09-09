You Can Buy the Cars From ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ In Auction

Lloyd’s is auctioning 13 of the cars from Mad Max: Fury Road. The lot includes The Doof Wagon, the War Rig, Nux’s V8 coupe, and Max’s Razor Cola—the iconic XB Falcon Max has driven across four films in as many decades.

“These vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Fury Road,” the auction’s description said. “Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

Incredible. The cars from Mad Max: Fury Road are being auctioned off.



I want to pick up groceries in the War Rig. https://t.co/jqh6T69G4p pic.twitter.com/ljnPu62bLC — Luke Beard (@LukesBeard) September 9, 2021

Some may purchase a car because they want to own a bit of film history. Others will purchase them because they know that taking an F-250 to pick up something from the grocery store just can’t satisfy the way Pontiac Safari raised off the ground and decorated in War Boy poles can.

All the auctions begin at $1, but those prices are sure to climb. Lloyd’s is marketing the event as “Australia’s BIGGEST ever CARmada auction event” and plans to livestream the auction on September 25 and 26.