Many gamers will testify to how important a good controller is, especially when playing on console. And many are well aware of the fact that controllers make a great holiday gift. For anyone searching for a new controller, either to wrap up in a bow or just use on their own, the Xbox Design Lab has the answer.

To start with, the Design Lab offers a wide variety of controllers and collections that tie into popular video games and pop culture franchises. Players can grab a controller whose color motif is drawn from Blood of the Dawnwalker, featuring a golden-orange D-pad and red bumpers. Or they can choose from controllers whose looks were inspired by Fallout, Outer Worlds, and Call of Duty.

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Gamers also have two further options to choose from when it comes to perusing these collections – “Design Elite” or “Design Standard”. The difference comes down to the controllers themselves, with Elite options having the potential to include add-ons like a hardshell carrying case or a docking station for the controller.

The Design Lab also offers a wide range of customizable base controllers, which players can select from a menu on the Design Lab site. These give gamers the option to pick a controller they like, while also being able to tweak certain features. Clicking on the “Customize” link brings up a choice of colors for the body of the controller, back and front, along with the bumpers, the triggers, the action buttons, and more. There’s also an option to choose the look of the D-pad itself.

Customize and create an Xbox controller with the Xbox Design Lab

There’s one more unique element that the Design Lab allows players to choose. Last but not least, players can engrave the controller with up to 16 characters. When players are finished customizing the controller, there’s also an option to add different accessories, which vary depending on whether they have chosen an Elite or Standard controller. For example, with a standard controller, players can add the carrying case, along with a set of additional thumbsticks.

Xbox recently designed a unique console of its own, offering one player the chance to win a console shaped like an alligator. The gator came complete with its own stand, an Xbox Series X in its stomach, and a controller clamped between its jaws.

While the Xbox Design Lab isn’t capable – at least not right now – of offering anything quite that unique, there’s still a wide variety of unique options to choose from.