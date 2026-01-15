You Can Earn $25,000 Playing Hytale (But There’s a Catch)

Hytale recently launched into Early Access, and the devs are eager to get players involved in the process. They’ve taken to their community to offer a fun new opportunity – players are able to earn cash by playing the game as part of a new program. However, they will also have to put some work into earning this cash, in the form of identifying bugs and significant gameplay flaws.

Hytale Devs offer Cash to Players Who Identify Bugs & Issues via new program

This new opportunity is being rolled out via a bounty program for Hytale. Rewards of over $25,000 are involved for players who find and report significant errors, stability issues, and game-breaking bugs. This news was announced by the devs over on X/Twitter, who, in a recent post, stated that they’ve already paid out a series of bounties and are working to fix the issues at hand.

Big thanks to all the security researchers working with us on Hytale.



Keeping our community and players safe is a top priority for us. We've already paid out bounties and are working on reported issues as they come in.



Our program offers payouts of over $25k+ depending on… — DevSlashNull (@DevSlashNulled) January 13, 2026

If players are interested in getting involved with Hytale’s bounty system, they can get started by heading over to the Security page on the official game website. All testing must be done on a personal account owned by the player. Individuals must also be at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible for this opportunity.

However, there are also some firm rules that players will need to keep in mind when participating in this system. The devs have stated that as they only reacquired the game two months ago, there will naturally be bugs and missing features as of Early Access release.

This is certainly a fun way for players to become involved in the progress of the game following Hytale’s successful Early Access launch. Impressively, the game has drawn in a lot of attention from gamers around the globe rather quickly. In fact, in a recent dev blog post, it was stated that the number of players has exceeded expectations, making launch week a little bumpy.

What is included with hytale’s early access launch?

Here is a short summary of everything currently in, or planned for Hytale, as stated in the official devpost. More in-depth details can be found in the original blog.

What’s IN Early Access:

Exploration Mode

Creative Mode – in-game and standalone tools

Modding Support

Multiplayer Support – for all modes

What’s NOT in Early Access (yet)