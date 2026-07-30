You Can Eat at Leatherface’s House From ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’

Anyone who’s seen the original 1974 version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will no doubt recall the infamous house that Leatherface shares with his cannibalistic relatives. Littered with the rotting remains of both animals and humans (not to mention furniture made out of skin and bones), it’s hardly the most enticing movie location that springs to mind. Hell, just imagining what that place must smell like is enough to make you wanna stay as far away from it as humanly possible.

But with a location that recognizable, it stands to reason that somebody would try to capitalize on it in some way, shape, or form. And as it turns out, Leatherface’s old house is now open to the public, and has been for a while now. Originally located in Round Rock, Texas, it was dismantled in the late 1990s and moved 60 miles east to Kingsland. Shortly thereafter, it was turned into a restaurant, of all things.

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Leatherface’s House From ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Is Now a Restaurant

Back then, it was known as the Grand Central Café, but a few changes were made more recently. Nowadays, it goes by the name of Hooper’s, as a way of paying homage to Texas Chain Saw director Tobe Hooper, who passed away in 2017. A casual Southern restaurant, it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a selection of humorously-named cocktails. Among the mixed drinks listed on their website are the Chainsaw Margarita, the Hitchhiker’s Highball, and the Macabre Mule.

As for the food, they offer pretty standard Southern fare like shrimp and grits, po’ boys, and pulled pork—but, thankfully, no chili. Additionally, visitors can tour the house, which is loaded with nods to its cinematic past. Or you can check out their gift shop, where they sell all kinds of Texas Chain Saw-themed merchandise. And, of course, no visit would be complete without an encounter with Leatherface himself—or a guy dressed up like him, at least: