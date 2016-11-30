You Can Finally Download Netflix Shows to Watch Offline

Airplane mode. Road trip mode. Stuck-in-the-subway-for-20-minutes mode. Your favorite stories are now available for download any time. — Netflix US (@netflix)November 30, 2016

Thumbnail via Flickr user Joanna Poe

On Wednesday, streaming giant Netflix announced that users won’t need to actually stream to watch its shows anymore—you can now download movies and episodes to watch later without internet access.

Videos by VICE

The offline playback function is already up and running, but only for select titles at this time. You can download and watch Netflix original series like Stranger Things along with movies like Pulp Fiction and Nightcrawler, and the company promises that it will be adding even more titles to the service in the future.

It’s a pretty nice change, and one that’s been a long time coming, considering a spotty WiFi connection can really dick up your Bojack Horseman marathon. Spotify has been letting premium users download albums to listen to on flights or while riding the subway or whatever, so it’s about time Netflix followed suit.

It’s kind of annoying that the change comes the week after one of the busiest travel days of the year, since nothing would have made that overcrowded Thanksgiving flight better than revisiting the Mad Men episode where that guy gets his foot run over by a riding lawnmower, but at least there’s something to look forward to when we fly home for the holidays.

Watch: Meet the Director Behind the ‘Worst Movie Ever Made’