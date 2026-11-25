It may feel hard to believe, but the holiday season is almost here. For many people, that means figuring out what gifts their loved ones might enjoy the most, and that definitely isn’t always easy. Even for gamers, the list could run the gamut from a new console or handheld device, a game they’ve had their eye on, or related merch like hats or T-shirts. Fortunately, Nintendo has recently offered a way to narrow down the choices – at least a little.

Last week, Nintendo added a new feature to its eShop that’s available for both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. Users will be able to send digital games directly to another gamer’s Switch or Switch 2, as long as they are both in the same family group. Once the purchase has been made, the gift will appear immediately on the recipient’s device.

Videos by VICE

Despite its name, it’s important to note that the Nintendo family group isn’t strictly restricted to relatives, although child accounts for anyone under 18 can be added to the group and their access to the eShop can be tweaked with parental controls. Players can create a family group either by making a child account or inviting existing Nintendo accounts.

This update utilizes family groups to make sending digital games easier than ever before. To gift a family group member with a game, visit the Nintendo eShop and choose a game. On the product page, click the “Give as a Gift” option and make the purchase. Then just select the intended recipient from the group member list.

Nintendo Just Fixed One of the Most Annoying Things About Buying Digital Games as Gifts

Users also have the option of selecting gift wrap options, so the game won’t immediately be evident when the giftee picks up their device. The virtual gift wrap comes in a wide range of colors, including red, purple, and two different shades of blue.

From there, the recipient will be able to play the game as soon as they open it. The gift will appear on their Home page, so all they have to do is open the pixels of gift wrap, select and accept the gift, and they can get started right away.

In the announcement post from November 17, Nintendo notes that there are certain things to keep in mind. Not all products are able to be sent as digital gifts, and even so, the number of digital gifts someone can send is limited within a certain period. Similarly, supervised accounts are unable to send gifts, which means a child’s account or accounts otherwise restricted by the main admin account won’t be able to participate.