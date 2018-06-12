You Can Find Joey Bada$$’s ‘1999’ on Streaming Platforms for the First Time

Joey Badass wowed the hip-hop world back in 2012 as a wise beyond his years 17-year-old with music that brilliantly captured the essence of 90s rap while incorporating takes on contemporary world issues. His debut project, 1999 set him, his late friend Capital STEEZ, and the rest of their Pro Era crew on a course for stardom. Now, at only 23, Joey is revered as an OG to young rappers who believe in maintaining the genre’s early style. Today, Joey made the tape available on streaming platforms for the first time.

Along with that good news was an announcement of this year’s STEEZ Day Festival, the fourth annual installment which honors Capital STEEZ. This year’s lineup includes Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers,Mick Jenkins, Jay Critch and more. 1999 is also available on vinyl now, which can be purchased at ProEra.com. Listen to the tape in full below.