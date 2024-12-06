You Can Get Banned for Swearing in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’, but Please Buy the Gun Bong Bundle

We all knew that Call of Duty lost the plot years ago. While its multiplayer is better than ever, and the campaign had a solid showing with Black Ops 6, the goofy multiplayer skins aren’t what the doctor ordered. If I wanted to play as a big shark dude, I would hop onto Fortnite. One of the newest bundles, however, just kind of proves that things have gone wrong. You can’t talk smack without the fear of getting banned, but please, light up and smoke the bong gun in the middle of the match.

Saying a Bad Word Isn’t Okay, but Drug Use Is Fine? It Is in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6″

While my nostalgia for classic Call of Duty games is filled with memories of being called the worst things I could have ever imagined, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Sure, I heard a lot of things a developing child shouldn’t have. But the early days of digital warfare were to ensure we always had the toughest skin on the block. The latest entries in the Call of Duty franchise now feature in-game chat monitoring, and saying the wrong types of things could lead to an account ban.

Honestly? That doesn’t bug me. If I’m playing with friends now, I’m usually on a Discord call. And my general tone and demeanor have changed a lot since I was in my early teens. But if you’re going to rule out the ability to smack talk, I don’t think that promoting weed usage is the smartest thing to offer.

It’s also rather funny, considering some of the Operators in Black Ops 6 swear like a sailor. While other Operators like Cheech and Chong and the Sloth that smoked out of players’ heads were in Modern Warfare 3, this one takes the cake. Admittedly, it is kind of funny, even as someone who doesn’t partake. But it also just feels weird. We all know that Call of Duty loves money, and there’s seemingly enough demand for skins like this in the game. I just wish that they would focus on what made the games great originally and leave the bonkers-level cosmetics to the other shooters on the market. At least Snoop Dogg can finally have a gun that matches his… recreational activities properly.