You Can Get Naked When You Eat at This New London Pop-Up

London has been a testing ground for quite a few novelty pop-ups recently.

There was the food casino pop-up which let patrons win food by gambling with French fries instead of casino chips, not to mention a very well-received “cannabis” pop-up, and even a Breaking Bad-themed cocktail bar.

Videos by VICE

Clearly, there is an underlying desire to pair food and drink with other indulgences like drugs and gambling, and soon, Londonians will be able to add nudity to that list, thanks to a new pop-up restaurant called The Bunyadi.

In an attempt to help Londonians escape “the industrialised world’s modern trapping,” The Bunyadi promises a “Pangea-like world, free from phones, electric lights and even clothing.” That’s right, in addition to offering diners wood-flamed meals served on clay dishes with edible cutlery, this upcoming pop-up will give diners the chance to eat in the nude.

While nudity will not be compulsory at The Bunyadi, it will certainly be encouraged. “We have worked very hard to design a space where everything patrons interact with is bare and naked,” Seb Lyall, founder of Lollipop, the same company behind the Breaking Bad-themed pop-up, said in a press release. “The use of natural bamboo partitions and candlelight has enabled to us to make the restaurant discreet, whilst adhering to the ethos behind it.”

The project is not about nudity per se, but rather letting diners engage in the experience of eating in a more primal time and place. “We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities: no chemicals, no artificial colours, no electricity, no gas, no phone, and even no clothes if they wish to. The idea is to experience true liberation.”

Luckily for those hoping to shed everything except their clothes, the 42-seat capacity restaurant will be split into two sections; “clothed” and “pure,” for the truly liberated.

According to The Bunyadi, there are more than 5,000 people on the waiting list for the pop-up, which is slated to open in June. Gowns, changing rooms, and lockers will be provided on-site.