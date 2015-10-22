You Can Hire a Personal Instagram Photographer to Travel with You

Jump on in. The water feels fine. We are feeling the Emerald Coast froth. #elcaminotravel #nicaragua A photo posted by BE A TRAVELER, NOT A TOURIST (@elcaminotravel) on Oct 6, 2015 at 5:54pm PDT

It’s kind of easy to hate people you follow on Instagram when they go overseas. They’re off doing fun stuff like trawling exotic spice markets and writing ‘wanderlust’ in the sand with a stick while you’re stuck scrolling on public transport, a million miles away from any infinity pool. Because it’s the year 2015, there’s now a service offering personal Instagram photography so that you too can clog the feed with dreamy, aspirational travel snaps—all without having to take a single selfie.

El Camino is a boutique travel company aimed at the sort of tech-savvy millennials who are a bit too cool for Contiki tours. They offer trips for small groups of 12 to far-flung places like Nicaragua and Colombia (and next year, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago). A personal photographer travels alongside the group, capturing their each and every move from salsa dancing to bathing in mud volcanos. Each morning the travelers are sent around 20 photos to use at will on social media (with the selection criteria probably being, “What will make our mates back home the most jealous?”).