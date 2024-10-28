You Can Identify as Transgender in ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’

If you listen carefully, you can hear the rageful screams of a thousand idiots. In a move sure to (unfortunately) further fracture the Dragon Age fanbase, a screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard has emerged online. In it? Confirmation your player character can identify as transgender. Better still? There will be dialogue options proudly affirming that identity!

Now, personally? I love it! Especially with RPGs where you’re, you know, role-playing, it’s refreshing to see a game embrace the wide spectrum of differing gender identities! However, even as I type this, I can already see the frothing mouths of bad-faith YouTubers screaming about how gaming is ruined because of this. So, I’ll wade into the muck — just because I love y’all. Let’s… *Sigh* …let’s see what the community thinks about this.

“I’m not trans, but why are people hating on it? Could add a lot of replayability. The people who are mad always played female characters, gnomes, goblins, etc and didn’t have to completely identify with those choices. Why is this is a bridge too far? Anyways, grats guys.” Oh, thank God. I found that on X. I’m stunned!

you can make your character transgender in ‘dragon age: the veilguard’

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

“The joy I’m feeling in my heart right now can’t be put into words. The 31st can’t get here soon enough so I can experience that joy on an even deeper level,” another X user commented. You know what? I don’t know what sensible corner I stumbled into. Although, I’m not mad about it! In fact, I want to pretend that these reactions are the only ones! …And not the inevitably awful takes.

Perhaps I happened to synergize a particular audience through certain users. But it’s a good day for inclusivity in games! Oh, and if certain folks happen to find this and want to throw their keyboards across the room? Simply ignore the option when you make your character. I know you’ll say, “AHHHH, THEY’RE MAKING MY DRAGON AGE GAY!” but, please. Be sensible, create your cisgendered character, and enjoy the damn game. I know that common sense won’t break through some folks, though. But, hey, I tried!