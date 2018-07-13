You can listen to Trump give the interview he just said was “fake news”

As a giant Trump baby balloon flew over London and protesters gathered in the streets, President Trump held a press conference alongside U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, where he insisted that things he said in a recorded interview were “fake news” and briefly criticized the entire concept of immigration.

At one point during his rambling 50-minute conference Thursday afternoon, the president explained he believes immigration is bad because it has the effect of “changing the culture,” and warned someone, though it was not clear who, to “watch themselves,” prompting May to register her disagreement.

“I think they better watch themselves because you are changing culture, you are changing a lot of things,” Trump said. “It’s a very sad situation. It’s very unfortunate, but I do not think it’s good for Europe and I don’t think it’s good for our country.”

May interjected, saying, “Over the years, overall, immigration has been good for the U.K.”

Trump is now headed off for a weekend of golf in Scotland before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. These are the biggest takeaways from his presser:

Trump called The Sun, a paper he gave a recorded interview to, “fake news”

The Sun posted audio of an interview he gave to the paper, in which he said that “allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame,” and blasted May for her “soft” response to Brexit.

But standing next to May the next day, he called the interview, which was recorded and posted online, and which you can listen to right here, nothing but “fake news.”

(The Sun wasn’t alone. When Jim Acosta from CNN tried to ask a question, Trump also shut him down, saying, “CNN is fake news.” He instead took a question from John Roberts, of Fox, which he said was a “real network.”)

Boris Johnson would make a great prime minister, according to Trump

“Boris Johnson I think would be a great prime minister,” Trump said, before gesturing toward May: “This fantastic woman right here is doing a great job.”

Johnson, the former foreign secretary who quit his post in the British government this week in protest over May’s Brexit strategy.

“The highest level of special”

Despite his many other comments suggesting otherwise, Trump thinks that he and May have a really, really good relationship.

Asked how he would characterize his relationship with May, he said their relationship was “the highest level of special.”

The US/UK relationship is now the "highest level of special" – President Trump tells Chequers press conference #TrumpVisitUK coverage: https://t.co/uh9bYPHtBx pic.twitter.com/ZqhgglYkw2 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 13, 2018

And to be fair, the pair did enter the press conference holding hands.

May and Trump are holding hands AGAIN. Why does she keep doing that?!?! pic.twitter.com/KTa460azPz — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 13, 2018

Meeting with Putin

“I’m different from other people,” Trump said as a reassurance that his meeting with Putin would go smoothly.

“I’m not bad at doing things,” Trump said. “I think if I were president then, I don’t think he would’ve taken over Crimea.” He blamed Putin’s occupation of Crimea, as he often has, on Obama.

“My uncle John”

Trump said he really knows “nuclear,” because he and his uncle, an MIT professor, used to “talk nuclear.” The MIT part is totally true, but according to Bloomberg, Trump’s uncle had no experience developing nuclear weapons and definitely had no experience with international policy on nuclear weapons.

Cover image: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images.