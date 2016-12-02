You Can Livestream Skepta’s Show at Alexandra Palace

Tonight Skepta will play a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace. For those unversed in London’s music venues, this is kind of like playing Madison Square Garden, if Madison Square Garden was a historic 19th century palace on top of a fuck-off hill, overlooking the city and its landmarks. Essentially: it’s going to be an iconic evening, one for the history books and memory.

If your geographical location has meant it’s impossible to attend tonight, or you’re one of the countless people who missed out on tickets, then Apple has your back. They’re going to be livestreaming the event tonight (click here from 9pm to immediately transport yourself into Ally Palace’s walls).

Videos by VICE

In the meantime, here are some quotes from Pharrell and Skepta’s mum on the importance of this evening.



(Lead image via YouTube)