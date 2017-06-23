You Can Now Bask in the Triumphant Rays of DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’

Was the sky a little brighter this morning as you left the house? Did your morning coffee go down smoother than normal? Maybe the breeze brushed by you pleasingly; perhaps the sun streamed down onto your shoulders as you waited at a stoplight. The world, now, seems somehow more optimistic. Why? Probably because Grateful, the DJ Khaled album which basically takes the form of 22 tracks’ worth of Khaled’s closest, most famous pals singing or rapping about how much he loves his kid, is now available to us all.



Very much occupying Khaled’s “more-is-more” lane (the phrases “WE THE BEST MUSIC” and “DJ KHAAAAALED” surely appear at least fifty times each), Grateful is best described as “feel good summer music.” It includes the Beyoncé and Jay-Z brag-fest “Shining,” as well as summery jaunt “I’m the One,” and the more recently released “Wild Thoughts,” fronted by Rihanna.

Videos by VICE

Its enormous features roster is as follows *deep breath*: Sizzla, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo (and indeed the other two Migos, Offset and Takeoff, as well), Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Nas, Betty Wright, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, Jeremih, Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Raekwon, Fat Joe, Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage, T.I., Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Belly, Mavado, and of course, most importantly, Baby Asahd. So, in sum, it’s pretty much a collection of all your faves, brought together by the power and will of the Baby Jesus of our time, ASAHD. So, thank you Asahd, I guess.

Listen to the album below:

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

(Image via DJ Khaled on Instagram)