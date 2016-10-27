You Can Now Buy An Official Bon Iver Flannel Shirt Because Irony Is Dead

In a move whereby it’s unclear whether they’re actively mocking their fanbase or just ingeniously tapping into a huge demographic, you can now buy an official Bon Iver-branded flannel shirt, via the band’s webstore​. The weird guy in your poetry seminar who sighs a lot is, reportedly, delighted.



The shirt, produced by merch company Ambient Inks, is printed with the same cryptic symbols that comprise the cover art for Bon Iver’s near-perfect newest full length 22, A Million (surely at this point Justin Vernon just wants people to accuse him of being Illuminati so he doesn’t feel left out when he hangs out with Kanye and/or Jay-Z). According to the store, it’s also made with “the highest quality canvas fabric”, presumably in order to appeal to the fast-growing market of millennial men who would enjoy saying: “Hey, you like my flannel shirt? It’s made from the highest quality canvas fabric”.



I truly hope this is the first of a number of forays into the trendy lumberjack merch market for Bon Iver, because the possibilities are endless: Singing penknife, Bon Iver-branded sack of coal, USB beard comb containing the album. I have more. Hit me up Justin, let’s do business.



Follow Lauren on Twitter​.



(Image by Moses, via Wikipedia​.)