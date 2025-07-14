You Can Now Buy Fyre Festival on … eBay (No, Seriously)

Just when you think the saga of Fyre Fest is finally going to conclude, Billy McFarland finds a spot on this dead horse he hasn’t finished beating. This time, he’s selling the brand on eBay.

In a new Instagram post, McFarland announced his plans and quipped that it’s maybe “the craziest thing I’ve ever done.” (I mean, those cheese sandwiches from Fyre Fest Phase 1 might give the Fyre Auction a run for its money.) At time of this writing, bids for Fyre fest’s “iconic brand, trademarks, IP, social media assets and more” have reached $211,600.

Click here to check out the auction (and make sure to play close attention to whatever is going on behind McFarland in his Instagam clip).

The Fyre Fest eBay auction comes after McFarland tried to sell off the brand’s IP in a seven-figure deal, but the sale fell through. In an Instagram post from earlier this month, McFarland shared the news that an arrangement to sell FYRE Fest was not moving forward and that this meant anyone interested in buying the brand from him still had an opportunity to do so.

“We had a seven-figure deal for the complete Fyre brand and IP package that fell through this morning,” McFarland said in a social media clip. “But now, the opportunity to own the Fyre brand is back on the table.” He also offered some info on how interested parties could throw their hat into the ring for a chance to purchase FYRE Fest.

NME reported that the canceled deal appears to be one between McFarland and documentarian Shawn Rech, which was first announced back in April. At that time, Rech explained that he was planning to launch a FYRE Fest streaming service after acquiring some of the brand’s IP.

McFarland failed to relaunch FYRE Festival earlier this year, and subsequently stated he’d be taking a step back from the brand, but then began promoting a pop-up hotel experience based on the concept.

The Fyre Hotels experience, set to take place from September 3 to 10 at Coral View Utila in Honduras, in the Caribbean. Per a recently unveiled Fyre Hotels website, McFarland’s idea for the hotel experience is rooted in the same 2013 incident that inspired him to create the FYRE Festival.

It’s currently unclear if the Fyre Hotels experience will be impacted by the current uncertainty surrounding the brand.