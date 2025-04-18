You Can Now Experience 2016 ‘DOOM’ for Hellishly Cheap… With No DRM

2016’s DOOM is one of those games best described as “based.” The gore. The glory kills. The arena-like combat. And the story about a superhuman avenger fighting back against a massive corporation damning humanity to hellish invaders? Ugh, incredible. DOOM dropped during a time when reboots struggled to capture the magic of yore, but id Software understood how to update the FPS classic’s formula for a then-modern audience. Nearly a decade later, I consider it one of the best installments in the entire franchise.

So, if you haven’t played DOOM 2016? Shame on you!

Videos by VICE

Nah, just kidding. No judgment here. However, now is your chance to meet the Doom Slayer and learn firsthand about his warpath against the demons of hell. DOOM is available for ridiculously cheap on GOG, making it one of the best ways to play the game.

‘DOOM’, now DRM-free

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

DOOM just dropped on GOG with a DRM-free launch across its single-player campaign. For just $3.99, you can experience the game’s entire story offline. That’s an 80% drop compared to the title’s $19.99 offering. And if you want to really get your bang for your buck, there’s a bundle with the game’s soundtrack available for $8.09, down 70% from $26.99. Mick Gordon’s work on the game is incredible, and I highly recommend picking up the OST just to have the MP3s lying around on your PC.

Now, there’s one reason why you might not want to pull the trigger on DOOM yet. Yes, a DRM-free launch for the game’s single-player is an incredible thing, and as a long-time fan, I’m even planning on repurchasing the game. But according to IsThereAnyDeal, DOOM 2016 just saw a record-breaking historical low on Steam. In mid-March, Bethesda sold the game at 90% off for just $1.99. So, if you don’t care about DRM, and if you want to play the market? You could try waiting for the Steam Summer Sale and save enough money to buy a bottle of Mountain Dew. You know, to drink while you game.

welcome to your… destruction

Honestly, though, $3.99 for one of the best reboots in gaming history is quite the snag. You have until May 2nd to grab the game at its steep discount, although I don’t recommend waiting. DOOM: The Dark Ages drops on May 15th, so if you’re new to the reboot franchise, you might want to get a start on DOOM now so you can finish DOOM Eternal before mid-May.

For the record, DOOM Eternal is also fucking amazing, and you should go play it as soon as you finish 2016. Trust me, it’s an immediate continuation from the first, and you’ll feel right at home with the new weapons, glory kills, and gibbable enemies.