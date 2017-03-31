You Can Now Get Drunk in a ‘Tequila Cloud’ in Mexico

Be honest: How many times have you caught yourself wistfully staring into the stratosphere, dreaming of a future in which you are somehow able to put your parched lips to a wispy nimbostratus cloud and fill your belly with its sweet nectar, as if it were some sort of atmospheric teat?

Sure, we guess you could just put out a bucket and catch rain water like a Paleolithic knuckle dragger, but would that really even show off your absolute dominance over Mother Nature?

We certainly think not! And, apparently, neither does Mexico.

How else could you possibly explain the Mexican tourism board’s newly unveiled franken-cloud, which not only lets you drink the rain of a cloud as you stand beneath it, but replaces basic-ass water with glorious tequila?

As part of an effort to convince German tourists to escape the rain of their home for sun-drenched Mexico, the Tourism Promotion Council of Mexico partnered with Chicago-based advertising agency LAPIZ and created a raining tequila cloud that can actually get you totally shitfaced.

The tequila cloud was presented as part of an installation at Berlin’s Urban Spree art gallery and visitors were free to stick a shot glass underneath the cloud and drink deep. LAPIZ and the tourism board ended up landing on tequila because Germany happens to be the world’s second-largest export market for Mexican tequila, right behind the US.

By using specialized humidifiers to vibrate tequila at an ultrasonic frequency, LAPIZ was able to transform said tequila into a thick fog. From there, they simply condensed the fog until it formed tequila “raindrops.” As pointed out by IFL Science, using conventional heat vaporization would cause all of the alcohol to evaporate because it reaches a boiling point at a far lower temperature than water.

Looks like there’s a whole new meaning to the term “make it rain.” Somebody needs to let Lil Wayne and Fat Joe know about this shit ASAP.