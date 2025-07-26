you-can-now-help-pay-off-the-national-debt-on-venmo-seriously

You could raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans instead of cutting their taxes while celebrating the signing of a new bill that adds several trillions to our already enormous $36 trillion debt. Alternatively, you can set up a small Venmo account that allows average citizens to contribute money to reduce the national debt, much like a GoFundMe.

The United States is a deeply unserious nation. As such, under President Donald Trump, Pay.gov now has a small section that allows you to contribute to paying off the national debt, much like a scrappy band of kids holding a bake sale to save the rec center.

Videos by VICE

Sometime between late February and early March 2025, the Treasury Department quietly added Venmo to the list of accepted payment methods for public debt contributions. NPR’s Jack Corbett spotted it first.

Pay.gov has long accepted gifts through credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. But this is the first time you can casually send money to the feds alongside an eggplant emoji and a couple of squirt emojis.

Americans Can Venmo Government To Help Pay off US Debt

The option isn’t new, exactly. Americans have been voluntarily donating to reduce the national debt for decades. But as of 2020, those donations have averaged around $120,000 per month. Not quite enough to make a dent in our debt. In 2024 alone, Americans donated $2.7 million of their own money to pay off the national debt.

None of it is meaningful. It’s all just theater, of course. Trump’s newly passed “Big Beautiful Bill,” the name of which should always be accompanied by the sound of violent diarrhea, is expected to add $3.4 trillion over the next decade.

It’s fitting. Fascism is all about aesthetics. It’s about the theater of power. The theater of change. The theater of accomplishing something to mask the reality of regression.

What better way to present a front of financial responsibility than by adding $3.5 trillion to the national debt, but giving everyone the power to lower that debt themselves using the same app they use to pay back their friend for dinner?