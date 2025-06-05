You Can Now Play ‘Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2’ Enhanced Editions On Xbox Game Pass – Remasters Shadowdropped Without Warning

Without any marketing, Microsoft just added the enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate 1 and Baldur’s Gate 2 to Xbox Game Pass. Players can now jump into the classic BioWare RPGs right now for free with the subscription service. If you are a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3, you should check these games out right now!

‘Baldur’s Gate 1’ and ‘Baldur’s Gate 2’ Enhanced Editions Are Out Now

Screenshot: Microsoft

As someone obsessed with Baldur’s Gate 3 for the past year or so, I wasn’t even aware that Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 were being re-released. However, on June 5, Microsoft added the remasters to Xbox Game Pass without a word of advertisement. So, that technically counts as a shadowdrop. Before you get too excited, I should state these are not modern remasters in the vein of Oblivion Remastered.

Videos by VICE

Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 Enhanced Editions originally came out in 2013 and have been available on Steam. However, this is the first time the two classic RPGs have been widely available on modern consoles such as Xbox. Plus, with the massive popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, the franchise has now seen a massive influx of new fans. So, this is the perfect entry point for players interested in checking out the original games.

The Xbox Game Pass version of the Enhanced Edition also comes with the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion. “Explore a brand new chapter in the Baldur’s Gate Saga! Siege of Dragonspear is a full expansion to Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, with 25+ hours of adventure in the classic style of the original RPG.” The Baldur’s Gate 1 and Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Editions can also be purchased for $49.99.

Is ‘Baldur’s Gate 2’ Worth Playing If You Liked ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’?

Screenshot: Beamdog

This is a bit of a tricky question to answer. In terms of story, Baldur’s Gate 2 has one of the best plots in the franchise. With BioWare at the helm, the sequel also has incredible side quests. So, in terms of storytelling, I think many Baldur’s Gate 3 fans will feel right at home. The downside? The game is a bit clunky in 2025.

There is no real way to get around this, but Baldur’s Gate 2 is a two-decades-old game. It kind of shows at times. Whether it’s clipping through environments or slow-moving characters, it’s definitely not as smooth as what you experienced in BG3. And yeah, you might be yelling at the screen that this is obvious. However, keep in mind that many new players will be picking up BG1 and BG2 for the first time and might not know what to expect.

Also, “enhanced editions” and “remaster” might make it a bit difficult to know how much of the game was changed or modernized. But the Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 Enhanced Editions on Xbox Game Pass are technically from 2013. So, adjust your expectations accordingly! That said, BG2 is still one of the best RPGs ever made, if you are patient with it.