You Can Now Play This Steam Game Where You’re a Goblin Who Kicks Stuff

Earlier this year, I talked about a TTRPG where you can date goblins. Apparently, that makes me VICE’s official goblin reporter. So, uh, for today? How about a first-person parkour game where you play as a goblin that can kick stuff? Because there’s a new goblin-kicking game out now on Steam. And it looks like a lot of silly, violent, goblin-based fun. CinderCat Games’ GLUM is a “first-person booter” in which you play as a goblin that just straight-up kicks people. A lot.

Cartoonish and comedic in nature, the game focuses on platforming and physics-based combat across a sad-sack fantasy world ruled by terrible overlords. Dynamic interaction with enemies and your environment seems to be a core part of GLUM. Kick people off ledges. Or in the nuts. Or kick barrels into people. Kick someone like they’re a football going for a field goal.

Videos by VICE

“Our physics-based combat system still ensures that every enemy you take down reacts dynamically, meaning glorious, over-the-top ragdoll chaos,” CinderCat Games writes on GLUM‘s Steam page. “Smash, launch, and obliterate foes in ways that are as satisfying as they are hilarious.”

‘GLUM’ is not for the little goblins in your house

Screenshot: CinderCat Games

So, GLUM reminds me a bit of Angry Foot‘s kicking-based gameplay combined with the kill-combo system seen in Bulletstorm. Throw in a strange, goofy, dark sense of humor bolstered by the crass titular goblin main character, and you have GLUM. Oh, and to be explicitly clear, the cartoon aesthetic adds to some of the irony seen in the game’s humor and violence. This game is very gory in approach. Parents, GLUM is not for the little goblins in your household. The game’s trailer literally shows someone’s head inflating until their body bursts into a smattering of blood.

GLUM is out now on Steam Early Access at 20% off until June 5th. Meaning you can snag the game for just $9.99. The game’s Early Access period launches with just one “semi-open” level, demonstrating the wide range of content and challenges provided in just one map. More will be added to the game over time. For now, CinderCat Games plans to keep the game in its Early Access state for “at least one year,” with GLUM‘s price point changing on launch.

There’s also a DLC “Supporter Pack” available for $4.99 if you want to send this indie team some extra cash in exchange for the golden “Midas Boot.” Which seems like a pretty good deal, given it has a special kicking sound. Check out the “Gold Edition” bundle to pick up the game with the DLC all for 14% off.