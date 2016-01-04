You Can Now Stream Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto’s ‘The Revenant’ Soundtrack

A good deal of the conversation surrounding Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film The Revenant—which tells the revenge story of a frontiersman in colonial North America—has to do with Leonardo DiCaprio, and whether or not he’ll get his first Oscar for the gut-wrenchingly intense performance he delivers as leading man.

In music nerd world, the film is also remarkable for its score, composed by former Yellow Magic Orchestra member and longtime avant garde innovator Ryuichi Sakamoto, also featuring contributions from Raster-Noton artist Alva Noto and The National’s Bryce Dessner. There’s relatively little dialogue in the film, so its harrowing yet sublime soundtrack—consisting largely of sparse, industrial electronics and moody orchestral figures—plays a central role in making the movie the impressive feat that it is. It’s a available to stream in full over at NPR, and we recommend you head on over.

