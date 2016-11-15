You Can Now Watch Giggs’ Entire ‘Landlord’ Headine Show Online

Last Friday marked a momentous occasion for British music. Giggs – the South London godfather of UK rap – performed his first London headline show in bloody ages, after years of being harshly prevented by the authorities. To be honest, the show was utterly unmissable, but the good news is that you can at least now compensate by watching​ the whole thing online thanks to Link Up TV.

Blasting through songs from his new album, Landlord, as well as a number of older tracks, the hour-long set saw him in blistering form, with Skepta, Kano and Jme all joining him onstage, whilst Youngs Telfon, Donae’O and Aystar also guested throughout. Plus, there was an incredible Landlord themed back drop with neon, dancers, spotlights and everything you don’t usually see at your average rap show.

It tops off a good year for Giggs, in which Landlord debuted at number 2 on the UK album chart in August, despite being released independently. Watch the full set below:

