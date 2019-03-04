VICE
Editions

Newsletters

You Can Radially Blur Any Image and It’ll Be Funny

By

Radial blur glue gun
Share:

You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.

https://twitter.com/iodbcOfficial/status/1102011070573555712

You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny? You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny. You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny!

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/rouhiTaehyung/status/1102491857983074307
https://twitter.com/reeceslut/status/1102565454059618304

You CAN radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.

https://twitter.com/DeltaHuskyote/status/1102440168252858368

You can (radially) blur any image and it’ll be funny.

https://twitter.com/Ltotheuhas/status/1102222174679691265

You can radially blur any image— and it’ll be funny.

https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/831686783565848576
https://twitter.com/_lizmak/status/715161895741710337

You can? Radially blur any image? And it’ll be funny?

You. Can. Radially. Blur. Any. Image. And. It’ll. Be. Funny.

You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Peter on Twitter.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE