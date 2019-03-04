You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.

You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny? You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny. You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny!

You CAN radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.

You can (radially) blur any image and it’ll be funny.

You can radially blur any image— and it’ll be funny.



I'm looking on amazon for bike helmets and this one uses a radial blur on the photo and I can't stop ;laughing twitter has ruined me pic.twitter.com/3Cl5TOvLrt — Nate (@CrowFluff) February 18, 2018

You can? Radially blur any image? And it’ll be funny?



when u apply radial blur to an image, in order to create a meme pic.twitter.com/pV1zEdGnNx — micah johnston (@glowcoil) September 28, 2016

You. Can. Radially. Blur. Any. Image. And. It’ll. Be. Funny.



When your cousin’s radial blur pic is getting all the attention but you were there first with zoom blur in the ’90s pic.twitter.com/DLPArmV0d9 — Aanand (@aanand) April 16, 2016

MEMEFACT: The 1st recorded use of Radial Blur Meme was in 1919, by WB Yeats, who described it as "Turning and turning in the widening gyre" — ཊལབསརངཧ (@David_Rudnick) July 30, 2016

You can radially blur any image and it’ll be funny.



