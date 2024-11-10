You Can ‘Skip Forward’ Past Donald Trump’s Presidency With a 4-Year, $250K Cruise

Villa Vie Residences is offering Americans a four-year escape from reality. Following Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the residential cruise line announced a new sailing that will run the length of the convicted felon’s forthcoming term.

Dubbed the “Skip Forward” package, Villa Vie will welcome new residents onboard its Odyssey ship for up to four years. For Americans who promised to leave the country should Trump come out victorious, the cruise line offers that opportunity. Passengers who set sail will visit more than 140 countries across all seven continents.

Videos by VICE

It won’t be cheap to dodge the real world, though. Single occupancy options start at $255,999, while double occupancy rates begin at $319,998.

A two-year “Midterm Selection” package will allow passengers to sit out of the political landscape until after the 2026 midterms. It’ll be $150,399 for single passengers who opt for that option, and $187,998 for pairs. The line also offers one and three year packages.

The price includes meals, spa facilities, fitness programs, internet access, weekly housekeeping, and more.

The experience, a Villa Vie Residences spokesperson told Business Insider, offers “flexibility to escape traffic jams, politics, and the monotony of city life.”

Are Americans Really Going to Flea the Country?

The cruise is likely an attractive option for many rich Americans. Fortune recently reported that 53 percent of American millionaires told Arton Capital, a global citizenship financial advocacy group, that they planned to leave the U.S. after the 2024 election.

Armand Arton, the company’s CEO and chairman, told the outlet that “the rising political division at home is prompting many affluent Americans to explore a ‘Plan B’ overseas.”

“Many Americans have a justifiable concern for their family’s well-being, but wealthier Americans have the financial means to seek out more options than their average fellow citizen,” David Lesperance, an international tax and immigration advisor, said. “They do not want to live in the society that they fear their political opponents will create.”