You Can Smell Like a Gamer With Lynx’s New Xbox Body Wash

Gamers in Australia and New Zealand will soon be able to indulge in the sweet, citrusy scents of Xbox—which is, apparently, reminiscent of makrut lime and “winter lemon.” Of course, those are the top notes. The product line, called Lynx Xbox, has middle notes of “mint and sage,” rounded out by bottom notes of “patchouli and clearwood.”

GameSpot reported that the line includes “body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.” A press image appears to show that there is one product—a bright lime green liquid or gel—that’s designed to take care of your body, face, and hair.

“In games, even the most insurmountable challenge can be overcome by lifting your game,” Xbox Australia and New Zealand business lead Tania Chee said in a press release. “We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion, and determination by creating something truly special. Now, power up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

Do the bottles look familiar to you? That’s likely because Lynx is what Axe is called in certain markets, like New Zealand and Australia. But, indeed, it’s the same line of hygiene products marketed “for men”—but this one sounds like it might be a citrusy version of the line’s signature (and pervasive) spicy, woody smell.

As of now, Lynx Xbox products will only be available in Australian and New Zealand grocery stores and pharmacies, according to GameSpot. We’ve reached out to Xbox for more information on the possibility of an international release.