You Can Thank Us Later for This Boozy Horchata Recipe

Mmm, horchata. The traditional Mexican drink of cinnamony rice milk is light enough to enjoy with a meal, sweet enough to think of as a drinkable dessert, and frankly, just dying to be spiked.

Aaron Melendrez, the bar director for Salazar in Los Angeles, decided to make that a delicious reality. The super-creamy horchata base is made with rice, cinnamon, sweetened condensed milk, and coconut milk. Shake it up with some rum, Becherovka, and lime, top it with a chapuline if you have one handy (yes, that is a delightfully crispy dead grasshopper), and congratulations: You’ve made a horchata masterpiece.

Videos by VICE

This might just be the only way that horchata could be any better.