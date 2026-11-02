You Can Visit the Real Camp Crystal Lake From ‘Friday the 13th,’ but There’s a Catch

Since 2011, Crystal Lake Tours has given Friday the 13th fans the unique opportunity to visit the filming locations from the original 1980 movie. More than 80% of the scenes featured in the series’ first entry were shot at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, New Jersey—a 380+ acre Scout camp that’s been around since 1927. However, the property is privately owned and only open to visitors on official tour dates. Even still, those tours have been known to sell out in as little as eight seconds.

Among the events the camp has hosted over the years include guided tours, canoeing on the lake, cast reunions, and movie screenings. They’ve also, on occasion, offered a VIP experience, which allows guests to spend the night in one of the cabins. This is all in addition to the various souvenirs they have available—assuming, of course, that you’d be in the market for an “I Survived Crystal Lake” sticker or a jar of sand taken from the beach area where Mrs. Voorhees was decapitated.

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Yes, You Can Actually Visit Camp Crystal Lake From ‘Friday the 13th.’ Here’s How.

Past tours have welcomed such stars as Adrienne King (Alice Hardy in Friday the 13th), Jeannine Taylor (Marcie Cunningham), Ari Lehman (the first Jason), makeup effects artist Tom Savini, and composer Harry Manfredini (who came up with the iconic theme music). The camp’s 2019 reunion event made history by hosting the largest gathering of the original film’s cast and crew since 1980.

Each tour supports restoration and maintenance projects at No-Be-Bo-Sco as well as youth camping programs throughout Northern New Jersey. But be warned: they aren’t too cheap. As of right now, the remaining tickets for 2026 will cost you between $159 and $169—and they’re going quick. You can check out the upcoming event listings on the official Crystal Lake Tours website by clicking right here.