Here, then, is the video of last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open. It was a simple shot, Kate McKinnon dressed as Hillary Clinton, playing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on a piano. She finished the performance by turning to the camera and addressing the audience: “I’m not giving up, and neither should you.”

​We all need a release after this week. SNL kept it stark and simple.

