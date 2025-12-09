You Can Watch Music Videos on Spotify Now

Remember when we didn’t just listen to music? We watched it. MTV pioneered music videos in the 1980s and then abandoned them for reality TV in the late 1990s. Traitors. And now it seems that Spotify wants to take up the mantle from where MTV left it on the floor in the dust.

As of Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Spotify is showing Premium subscribers (in the US and Canada) music videos as it tests the feature before a possible wider release. Some users, at least. Here’s what you’ll see if you’re one of the lucky ones to begin seeing them as they launch live.

Videos by VICE

What’s the deal?

Spotify has long had short video clips play in the sidebar as you stream the related song. Sometimes it was a part of the music video if the band or artist shot one for that song. When there wasn’t a music video, it may be that someone had animated the album cover, like the Grateful Dead’s “Shakedown Street”.

Those were just clips of a few seconds long. Here, Spotify is talking about full music videos, just like what made MTV (and later, Fuse) popular. “The initial video catalog is limited for now while the feature is in beta, but stay tuned as availability will grow quickly over the coming months,” said Spotify in an announcement.

Spotify began beta testing music videos in 100 markets last year, but the US and Canada weren’t among them. Today’s expansion is still a limited-launch beta, but it’s spreading to more people.

You’ve got to be a Premium subscriber, so loosen those purse strings and cough up $12 per month for access. If you’ve never had Premium, you can get four months for free before Spotify starts charging you, although the deal ends when the year does.

After December 31, 2025, it vanishes like snow melting on a Christmas tree left curbside for recycling. If you had Premium once upon a time and let it lapse, well, you’re out of luck.

If you already have Premium, great. You may be one of the lucky ones to get early access. You can’t juice the system to ensure you get to beta-test it, as far as I know. Spotify makes the call.