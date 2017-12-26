You Can Watch the Entire First Act of ‘Hamilton’ on Pornhub

If you’ve had to rely on watching bad Hamilton parodies in lieu of shelling out a small fortune to catch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, Christmas may not be over for you because someone has posted the entire first act on Pornhub.

Twitter users pointed the discovery out over the holiday weekend after actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted that his critically acclaimed movie The Big Sick was streaming on Pornhub on Christmas Eve.



Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/945022548365934598

Pornhub quickly responded, telling Nanjiani that it was “frantically looking through ‘big sick’ videos” in order to get it removed. In the meantime, the comedian’s followers pored through the porn site to find out what other bootlegs might be buried next to its more X-rated content. That’s when someone discovered that a user by the name of “Broadwayfucker” posted roughly an hour and 15 minutes of Hamilton under the title: “REVOLUTIONARY TWINKS HAVE HISTORICAL FUN.”

The bootleg, shot Kramer-style from what looks like an upper balcony, captures the entire first act with the original cast—a ticket that could have cost up to $20,000 before Miranda left the show in July 2016. Now it’s joined the likes of Star Wars movies, John Wick sequels, and Baby Boss, uploaded to the site by an anonymous user and streamed for the world for free.

The video, which has only been viewed around 5,000 times, looks like it’s been up for about nine months, so it’s unclear why Pornhub hasn’t taken it down yet, since the site has said it complies with copyright laws and does not encourage “uploading non authorized content.” Until it inevitably does, the grainy footage might be the next best option for those of us who don’t want to wait 20 years to catch the Hamilton movie in theaters.