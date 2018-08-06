You Could Be the Host Of Our Next VICE Show

Are your friends always telling you that you should be on camera? Does your mum think you’re photogenic? Do you watch VICE content and think, I could do that. Well, guess what — maybe you can!

We’re looking for someone fresh to host a new VICE series in partnership with a finance brand. The ideal person would really know their stuff when it comes to cash — think budgeting, superannuation, loans, and interest. Plus be able to demystify the boring bits and explain it all in a way that’s relatable for the rest of us.

Videos by VICE

A background studying or working in finance/economics is ideal, but if you’re an entrepreneur, budding investor, or someone who bought bitcoin at the right time, we want you. Please only apply if you are available to attend shoots over the next 12 months and able to make your own way to filming locations in and around Melbourne. Applicants must be aged over 18. Oh, and you have to be comfortable on camera.

Female identifying, trans and non-binary folk, people of colour, and of all socioeconomic backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to apply.

Finally, this is a paid position and you must have valid working rights in Australia.

To apply, please send us an email with:

Your name, occupation, age and contact details.

A short video (2 minutes max) introducing yourself and telling us why you’re the right person for the job. Please cover off:



– Your finance credentials.

– What excites you about finance?

– What should young people know about money?

– Anything else you want us to know.

Submit your application to aucomps@vice.com by Friday 17th August 2018.