You Could Soon Be Brewing Beer in Your Coffee Machine

Just what is a coffee company to do when it becomes painfully apparent that the general public has absolutely no interest in drinking Italian wedding soup made from an office coffee machine?

Why, start working on a tabletop robo-brewer to make Long Island iced teas, of course!

US coffee machine manufacturer Keurig just announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Anheuser-Busch Inbev to create an in-home booze maker. Still in its early stages, the new device may very well help you make your own “beer, spirits, cocktails, and mixers” in your home, presumably with the push of a button. According to a press release, Keurig will contribute the KOLD technology from its failed soda undertaking to the new venture, while AB InBev’s will bring—well, you know—the booze.

Keurig is hitting the “adult beverage market” after spectacularly failing with a soda-making device that debuted in 2015 and retailed for $370. That machine spit out pedestrian stuff, like cola and seltzer. Keurig stopped making that system after less than a year, recalled the machines that had been sold, and fired a bunch of people. But the company says it has now found a better use for the technology—and one that will get you wasted without an inconvenient trip to the liquor store.

Nathaniel Davis, the CEO of the new venture, said, “We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together. We can’t wait to get started.”

A spokesperson for Keurig told MUNCHIES: “We are too early in the process to speculate on a specific launch date.”

OK, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your soup needs, but we have our hopes set on a daiquiri delivery device right next to the espresso machine.