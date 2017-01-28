Wake Up and Eat This Breakfast Poutine, Because You Deserve to Indulge

Pray for us, friends, for we have once again overindulged at the altar of cocktails.

It’s Sunday morning, and life is pain. The room spins. Sunshine hurts. The ticking of the clock is deafening as the daylight hours waste away under the cruel authority of your hangover.

Never fear. Something can help you. There is medicine for this affliction, and it is comprised of eggs, potatoes, meat, and cheese. You can find these four comrades in an endless variety of combinations: breakfast burritos, all-American slams. But we should all take a cue from the Canadians and make some damn breakfast poutine.

After all, they gave us Neil Young, the Caesar, and Degrassi: The Next Generation. They can be trusted.

As you probably already know, poutine is a fantastic edible invention of a pile of French fries loaded with cheese and gravy. If a hangover could talk, it would say, “for Christ’s sake, feed me some poutine and I’ll go away.”

This version comes from Callie Speer at Austin eatery Swift’s Attic. It starts with slow-cooked goat cooked with stewed vegetables—tomatoes, Castlevetrano olives, leeks, and carrots—and then is doused with a bacon-fat red-eye gravy, and topped with shredded cheese and an egg. If this won’t rescue you from the pain of your tequila overindulgence, nothing will.

MAKE IT: Breakfast Poutine

It’s a little fancy, but you might just have to use that resourcefulness that comes with physical misery to MacGyver together whatever version you can render with the items available to you.

Although, you know, a Caesar might help too. Hair of the dog, as they say. Oh, Canada!