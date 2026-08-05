You Don’t Need 10,000 Steps a Day to Improve Your Health, Research Shows

The 10,000 steps goal is one of the most successful pieces of marketing ever accidentally mistaken for medical advice.

Here’s the truth. In 1965, a Japanese company called Yamasa released a pedometer called the Manpo-kei—which translates directly to “10,000 steps meter”—riding the fitness wave left over from the Tokyo Olympics. The number wasn’t a medical threshold. It was just a product name. I-Min Lee, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School whose 2019 research in JAMA Internal Medicine helped debunk the 10,000-step myth, has been pretty direct about its origins: “There were no actual studies that had looked at ‘10,000 steps.’” The figure was chosen because it sounded good and was easy to remember. Six decades later, it’s still the default target on millions of fitness trackers.

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The actual science lands somewhere more manageable. A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine analyzed data from 33,560 adults and found that the length of individual walks matters as much as total steps. People who walked in uninterrupted bouts of 15 minutes or longer had a 4.39% chance of cardiovascular disease at follow-up. Those walking in bursts under five minutes had a 13.03% chance. The mortality numbers told a similar story—0.80% death rate for the 15-plus-minute group versus 4.36% for the short-burst walkers.

You Don’t Need 10,000 Steps a Day. A Brisk 15-Minute Walk Can Still Help.

Pace factors in as well. A Vanderbilt University study, which tracked nearly 85,000 people over 16 years, found that fast walking for at least 15 minutes a day was associated with a nearly 20% reduction in premature death. People who walked slowly for more than three hours daily only saw a 4% reduction. “We’ve actually known for quite a long time that walking speed correlates with outcomes, meaning the faster you walk, the better you do,” said Dr. Wei Zheng, the study’s lead author.

The 30-minute benchmark still holds as a practical goal. The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week—30 minutes, five days a week—and a brisk walk counts. Personal trainer Scott Harrison told Metro it’s a “realistic sweet spot” for most people, including those working full time. “If you tell people they need to exercise for an hour, many won’t start at all,” he said. “The best exercise is the one you’re actually going to do.”

The floor for “better than nothing” is actually pretty low. A 2024 British Journal of Sports Medicine review found that walking more than 2,200 steps a day—about a mile—was already linked to lower risk of heart disease and death. Fifteen minutes at a brisk pace, most days, gets you well past that. No pedometer required.