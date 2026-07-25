‘You Got a Guy on the Inside?’: Lil Wayne Goes Full UFO Truther on Lil Dicky’s Podcast

Do you believe that aliens are real? It wouldn’t be crazy to believe that there’s life somewhere else in the universe. It’d be a little arrogant to believe that Earth is the only place a living species could exist. Maybe those same aliens are living somewhere on our planet that we don’t know about. There could be life deep in our oceans that we don’t know about, let alone the stars and the great beyond.

Lil Wayne also firmly believes in the existence of aliens too. But he’s gone far beyond merely theorizing about it. Instead, he’s gone down enough rabbit holes to claim he knows they’re real.

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Talking to Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco on their podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Dicky pondered how someone could believe aliens don’t exist. But Wayne grinned, insisting that it’s not even a question. The question isn’t a matter of their existence. We don’t even know where they came from or if they were here on Earth the entire time.

This prompted Wayne to go on a tangent about an alien that was supposedly found in Roswell, New Mexico. Allegedly named J-Rod, he explained the story as if he’s wearing a tinfoil hat the entire time.

Lil Wayne Teaches Us Alien 101 on Lil Dicky’s Podcast

“I think they may have named him… But they was trying to get him back to where the hell he’s from. J-Rod said I’m not from another planet. I’m from another time. He said that your world will end in a cataclysm,” Lil Wayne explained. “Some people will make it, a lot of people will. They’ll have to live within the planet… basically like ants. That civilization will last so long that we’ll adapt to living there. Just like we adapt to everything else, we’re going to start adapting to being an insect.”

Then, the New Orleans legend explained why aliens’ eyes are depicted as so huge and dark. Apparently, they don’t exist anywhere with light, and their bodies exist accordingly. “The atmosphere is so dense. That’s why they don’t grow so tall because the atmosphere doesn’t allow them to,” Lil Wayne continued.

Lil Dicky is absolutely astounded while listening on the couch. Eventually, the rapper-turned-podcaster asked how he even knows all the information he’s sharing, assuming that he goes on YouTube like everyone else. But Wayne says he doesn’t really go on YouTube, making Dicky ask, “You got a guy on the inside?”

How Lil Wayne knows any of this still remains unclear. But that’s the thing with most alien conspiracies—you kind of just stumble upon the information, even if it isn’t true.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)