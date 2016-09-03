You Guys, Travis Scott’s ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’ Is Here

Travis Scott’s second studio album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight finally dropped yesterday. It’s got high-profile features from André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Quavo, and Scott’s biggest musical inspiration, Kid Cudi. On top of that, there’s production from the likes of Cardo, Mike Dean, WondaGurl, Cashmere Cat, Vinylz, TM88, Frank Dukes, Boi-1da, Allen Ritter, Murda Beatz, and Scott himself.

A couple hours after releasing the long-awaited record (via Apple Music, of course), LaFlame dropped the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring “RaRa,” a track that didn’t make the record.

Listen to the album below and check out Rara beneath that.

