You Guys, Young Thug Wants to Change His Name to “No, My Name is Jeffrey”

It’s been a wild and beautiful ride watching Young Thug single-handedly invent music itself.

Since day one, his ingenuity has been a genuine delight to behold. Being notoriously reserved with press, consistently surprising us with his weirdness and his unwavering faith in that weirdness, as he releases mixtape after mixtape (twelve in five years to be precise) and continuing to say shit we didn’t even know we needed to hear from him. (See: Thugger’s beliefs on gender identity).

In the lead up to the Atlantan’s incoming mixtape Jeffrey—the last one expected to drop before his long-awaited album Hy!£UN35—Rap Radar interviewed Lyor Cohen, head honcho at Thug’s label.

Cohen revealed during the interview that Thugger plans to change his name in time for the release. What’s he changing it to, you ask? Oh, nothing, really. Just “No, My Name is Jeffrey.” That was not a quote. That is the new name. That whole sentence. Not “Jeffrey.” Not “Jeffrey Lamar Williams.”

He’s changing his name to “No, My Name is Jeffrey.” This is wilder than “The Artist Formally Known As Prince.”

Cohen said the following in the interview:

“The reality of the situation is Young Thug is not going to be “Young Thug” anymore. His new name is going to be “No My Name Is Jeffery”. “No, My Name is Jeffery”. That’s his new name. And the reality is, when you see this commercial, you’re all going to understand what we do here at 300. Because it’s powerful images of what makes someone Young Thug and what the evolution and how someone is Jeffery. It’s a circular thing, it’s important. “No, My Name is Jeffery” is on it’s way.”

Cohen also implored fans, press, and the world at large to respect the rapper’s metamorphosis by making the change smooth and respectful. “Please respect [the] segue, and utilise his name going forward because it’s important.”

As Thugger would say, “Truuuuuuueooohhhhhhh!”

