You Have Less Than a Day To Grab the Best Dungeon-Crawling Extraction Game for Free on Epic Games Store

‘Tis the season of giving, and the Epic Games Store is celebrating in full effect. Known for regularly giving away free games, the Epic Games Store is currently offering one of the most unique extraction PvP games on the market. But you’ll need to act fast, as the offer ends in just over 12 hours. I’m talkin’ about the (slightly infamous) dungeon-crawling extraction slasher: Dark and Darker: Legendary Edition.

“An unforgiving hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure. Band together with your friends and use your courage, wits, and cunning to uncover mythical treasures, defeat gruesome monsters, while staying one step ahead of the other devious treasure-hunters,” as the Dark and Darker Steam description states.

Videos by VICE

The Epic Games Store has a legendary offer you don’t want to miss

Dark and Darker is a unique spin on the “extraction shooter” genre, taking place in a medieval fantasy setting instead of the traditional modern/military style. Choose classes like Fighter, Wizard, Rogue, or Cleric, then scavenge through dungeons, crypts, and dangerous caves to find the best loot. In the PvPvE game, you’ll battle against not only the monsters that lurk in each dungeon but also other players looking to make it out alive with their spoils.

Screenshot: IRONMACE

But wait — isn’t Dark and Darker a free-to-play game? Well, sort of. Called “Squire Status,” the free version of Dark and Darker is more like a demo. It allows you to create one character and access ‘Normal’ dungeons, meaning you’ll jump into arenas with the lowest levels of common gear, giving you a taste of what the game’s all about. You won’t be able to trade with players or access the in-game marketplace, but you’ll get a sense of what to look forward to in the full version.

Indeed, the Dark and Darker “Legendary Status,” usually $30 USD, is what’s up for grabs on the Epic Games Store. This account upgrade grants access to the full features and game modes available in Dark and Darker. Overall, here’s what the “Legendary Status” upgrade on the Epic Games Store has to say:

Upgrades a free ‘Squire’ account to ‘Legendary status’

This Dark and Darker DLC upgrades a free ‘Squire’ account to ‘Legendary’ Status. Legendary accounts get access to tons of additional features including the following:



– Access to the High-Roller Dungeons and the Arena! Are you ready for the ultimate challenge! Take on harder enemies and get better loot!



– 9 Additional character slots! Don’t be limited to just a single character or class. Experiment with a multitude of different builds or playstyles!



– Sell items on the Dark and Darker Marketplace and gain access to the Trading Post! – Please be aware that these extra trading privileges unlock 72 hours after the ‘Legendary’ status has been activated.



– 1 Shared Stash! – Gain some extra space for your loot and easily transfer items between your characters on the same account.



– Triumph Boost! Gain 50% more Triumph Experience each time you successfully extract from a dungeon. These points help you earn Bluestone Shards that can be used to unlock exclusive cosmetics!



Please be aware that if you have already upgraded your account to ‘Legendary’ status through another method or on another platform, purchasing this Dark and Darker DLC will not confer any additional bonuses. Please be careful not to make duplicate purchases.

So, if you’re sick of military-grade weapons and tactical gear, unsheathe a sword or two and jump into the dungeons of Dark and Darker. Trust me, one delve into the deep, and you’ll be hooked. You can grab the Dark and Darker: Legendary Status upgrade on the Epic Games Store until December 24 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST.