You Know ‘Apex Legends’ Is Huge Because It Has a Porn Parody

There’s a lot of milestones to success in America—making your first million dollars, weathering your first lawsuit, and inspiring a porn parody. By that final, horny metric, Apex Legends has arrived.

Apex Legends is publisher EA’s surprise hit battle royale game, a potent mix of Fortnite, Overwatch, and the lauded Titanfall franchise that developer Respawn Entertainment was previously known for. The game is just over a month old, but has 25 million registered users and hundreds of thousands of fans watch people play it on Twitch. The runaway hit game was ripe for a porn parody.

Videos by VICE

Enter Wood Rocket, porn parody producers extraordinaire with an eye for culturally relevant franchises to, ah, fuck with.

Ass Sex Legends is the Wood Rocket-produced porn parody of Apex Legends the world needed, but forgot to ask for. Thrill at the adventures of My Rod (Mirage) and Penisfinder (Pathfinder) as they wander the world looking for loot that isn’t gently used and dripping goo. Watch in wonder as Gapeth (which rhymes with Wraith) entices Penisfinder into Skullfuck Town, the Wetlands, and the Pit. At one point in the trailer, Gapeth asks My Rod to “Bangalore her outlands.”

Wood Rocket is famous for capitalizing on cultural cache. When the internet went wild for gender bent Super Mario characters, they were there. When the world demanded a confusing live action Lege Movie porn parody, they were ready with one. They’ve parodied Fortnite (Fortnut), Dragon Ball Z (Dragon Boob Z), and Jurassic World (Jurassic Wood: Swollen Dingdong).

Apex Legends now, too, stands in a place of honor.

