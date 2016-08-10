Here’s the Secret to Crispy-on-the-Outside, Creamy-in-the-Middle Hash Browns

Consider the humble potato.

The world produces over 400 million tons of these bulbous tubers each year. They’re steamed, they’re mashed, they’re roasted whole. There’s seemingly nothing that we can’t do with them, but a fried potato is something that absolutely no one can refuse.

Now, this recipe for hash browns might not be what you’re used to. American hash browns fall somewhere between a latke and a rösti, often packed into a dense, rectangular patty. But Paris-based chefs Nico Alary and Sarah Mouchot refine that process just a little bit, producing a more delicate expression of the classic tater puck.

They cook their potatoes first and then grate them, before mixing with wheatberries, potato flour, and olive oil. They’re then deep-fried for maximum golden-brown-and-crispiness, though you could pan fry them, too.

Serve them up with some poached eggs, stewed mushrooms, and good butter, if you want to be like Gay Paree. But if you’re firmly rooted in the good ol’ US of A, a splotch of ketchup will work just fine, too.