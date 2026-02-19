You Like Fontaines D.C. on the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Soundtrack? Don’t Even Joke, Lad

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is right around the corner, premiering in select theaters on March 6, 2026, before a Netflix premiere on March 20. In typical fashion for the series, the sequel film soundtrack is chock full of bangers from some of the most exciting indie rock and post-punk acts out right now. Additionally, some longtime favorites are contributing as well.

The series soundtracks were often a mix of existing tracks and new material. It seems the 36-track collection for the film followed a similar formula. On February 19, the first single from the soundtrack was announced. Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. released his contribution, “Puppet”, to kick things off.

“Puppet” is a haunting song that Chatten wrote specifically for the film. In writing it, he said he had to find the line between evoking the narrative and spoiling the story.

“As I was working with [Peaky Blinders composers Antony Genn and Martin Slattery] on writing these tracks, I had the joy of watching and rewatching the scenes, and different things would reveal themselves to me each time,” said Chatten in a statement, per NME. “It’s an interesting thing to not spoil or over-narrate a scene and to allow the pictures to speak for themselves. It was a bit of a balancing act.”

Who Else is Filling Out the 36-Song ‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Soundtrack?

As for the rest of the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack, reports state that five songs were written specifically for the film. Grian Chatten contributed “Puppet”, while fellow Fontaines D.C. members Carlos O’Connell and Tom Coll will provide their own tracks. Amy Taylor of Australian punk band Amyl & The Sniffers will also record an original track.

Elsewhere, Nick Cave recorded a new version of his 1994 track “Red Right Hand”. This song has served as the iconic opening theme for all six seasons of Peaky Blinders, with remixes and covers appearing on rare occasions. PJ Harvey’s otherworldly cover of “Red Right Hand” opened season two episode three. This same episode later included the Arctic Monkeys cover they originally released in 2009.

Diehard Peaky Blinders fans are most likely equal parts excited and scared for this new “Red Right Hand” version. What has changed? How will it represent the tone of the film, and will it transform the tone of the series itself?

Meanwhile, Chatten is teaming up with Irish band Girl In The Year Above for two Massive Attack covers. Massive Attack was never featured in any of the Peaky Blinders seasons. But there’s no doubt that their sound would have fit right in. Now, there’s no telling what having “transformative” versions of their sound will do for the film. All things considered, this final (?) installment of Peaky Blinders is shaping up to be a doozy.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage