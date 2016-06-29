Mick Jenkins Says You Love His Style on “Sunkissed” and You Probably Do



Photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Mick Jenkins was apparently done with [T]he [H]ealing [C]omponent, the follow up to his brilliant 2015 EP Wave[s], back in April. But things have been quiet from the Jenkins camp since then with the March release of “The Artful Dodger” standing as the only thread we can hold onto to tide us over. Though, in fairness, that track—a collaboration with Kaytranada and THEMpeople—was smart and intriguing, something that required more than one listen.

But now he’s back with another offering in advance of the record. “Sunkissed” features TheMIND, a close collaborator whose work has appeared on both of Jenkins’s full releases already, and it’s every bit as inventive as everything else in the Chicagoan’s catalog so far. “You love my style / You love my skin,” he raps through the chorus over Da-P’s bass-heavy, bubbling beat. And, yeah, you do.

Check out the track below and read our Noisey Next interview with TheMIND right here.