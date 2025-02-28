You Might Be Able to Witness a ‘Planet Parade’ in the Night Sky This Week

Are you ready for this week’s planet parade?

That’s right—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will all be visible in a line or arc this week. Dust off your telescope and head outdoors after dark to witness this semi-rare seven-planet event.

“Lineups of four or five naked-eye planets with optimal visibility typically occur every few years. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are frequently seen in the night sky, but the addition of Venus and Mercury make four- and five-planet lineups particularly noteworthy,” NASA states on its website.

This particular parade will also feature Uranus and Neptune, but those will require a telescope to be seen. All other planets will be visible to the naked eye, according to Preston Dyches, public engagement specialist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“When you look across the sky, you’re looking out into the solar system and you’re looking from within the plane of the planets, this circular racetrack that all the planets are racing around as they orbit the sun,” Dyches told NPR. “So you’re going to always see that as a line from the point of view of somebody on the racetrack looking at the other planets.”

How Do Planet Parades Work?

NASA noted that these types of events don’t just occur on a single day, as the planets tend to move slowly. In other words, there are usually multiple opportunities, lasting weeks at a time, to catch glimpses of it.

“In summary, while they aren’t once-in-a-lifetime events, planetary parades afford an uncommon opportunity to look up and appreciate our place in our solar system, with diverse worlds arrayed across the sky before our very eyes,” NASA continues.

Needless to say, you won’t want to miss this specific seven-planet parade, as it won’t be around again until late August—and after that, you’ll have to wait until October 2028.